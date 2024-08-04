Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Popular worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,213,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Popular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

