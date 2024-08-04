Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.62

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 1142619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

