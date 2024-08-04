PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

