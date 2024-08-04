Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 61,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 247,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

