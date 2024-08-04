PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Stock Up 1.1 %

PPL stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

