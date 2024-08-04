Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.03. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,649,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

