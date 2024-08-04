Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 230,696 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 187.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:U opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $205,363.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.