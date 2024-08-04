Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,975 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 403,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.