Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 41,360 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2,331.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.56% of UFP Technologies worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $316.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $335.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.