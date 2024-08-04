Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,084 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

