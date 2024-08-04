Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $303.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

