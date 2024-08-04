Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $9.79 Million in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.37% of Alto Neuroscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $7,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $8,233,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 7.1 %

ANRO stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alto Neuroscience

In other news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alto Neuroscience Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

