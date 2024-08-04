Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

