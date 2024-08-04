Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 47,929 Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CI&T were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINT opened at $6.03 on Friday. CI&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $810.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

