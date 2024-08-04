Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

