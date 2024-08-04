Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Down 1.8%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 3,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
