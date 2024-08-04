PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

