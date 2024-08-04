Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $71.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

