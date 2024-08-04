ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Up 3.6%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.23. 12,139,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 2,467,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,982,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

