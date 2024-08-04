ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,664,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 3,270,175 shares.The stock last traded at $86.26 and had previously closed at $90.89.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.