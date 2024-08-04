Prospera Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 30,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

MSFT opened at $408.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average of $421.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

