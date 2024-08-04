PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance
PEXNY opened at $18.00 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
