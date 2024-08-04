PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

PEXNY opened at $18.00 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

