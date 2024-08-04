Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

