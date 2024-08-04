Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of GRC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

