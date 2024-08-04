Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 141,586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN opened at $28.78 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

