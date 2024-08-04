Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $268,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.