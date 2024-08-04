Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $326,000 Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in St. Joe by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $928,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in St. Joe by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in St. Joe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,200 shares of company stock worth $14,422,941. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.