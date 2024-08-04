Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $329,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

