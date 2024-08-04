Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $337,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,630,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

