Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $355,000 Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Braze were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,164 shares of company stock worth $3,652,359. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

