Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $352,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,278,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,130,463.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,015,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,278,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,130,463.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 921,678 shares of company stock worth $26,364,794. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

