Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

