Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carter’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

