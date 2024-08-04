Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xerox were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Down 2.3 %

Xerox stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

