Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,260 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

