Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 192 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $189,643.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,412.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE MTX opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

