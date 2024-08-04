Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 261 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,895.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

