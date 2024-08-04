Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,765 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

