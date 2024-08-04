Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 367 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,041.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $306,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

