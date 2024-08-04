Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 550 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stride were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $111,377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $25,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LRN opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

