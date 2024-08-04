Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 643 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CTS were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CTS by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

