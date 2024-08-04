Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.10 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

