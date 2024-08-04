Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,518,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

