Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

