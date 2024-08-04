Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

