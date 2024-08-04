Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

