Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Elme Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Elme Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.94 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

