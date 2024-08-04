Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

NYSE:DXC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

