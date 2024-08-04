Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,803.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,401.01 and a 12-month high of $1,899.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,756.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,742.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

