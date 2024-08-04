Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

